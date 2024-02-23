Vienna court finds Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz guilty of perjury
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 23-02-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 23:48 IST
A Vienna court on Friday found Austria's conservative former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz guilty of perjury and handed him an eight-month suspended jail sentence, dealing a serious blow to any chance he may have of launching a political comeback.
Judge Michael Radasztics presiding over the trial announced the sentence before beginning a reading of his ruling in detail.
