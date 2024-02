Ukraine expects $11.8 bln in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says

Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion in economic support this year from the United States, its prime minister said on Sunday.

Kyiv faces a $37-billion budget gap in 2024 as it fends off a two-year-old Russian invasion

and is relying on Western partners for critical aid. Denys Shmyhal said during a televised conference in Kyiv that he was hopeful that U.S. lawmakers would approve long-awaited

economic and military assistance .

Ukraine also expects to receive 18 billion euros from the EU's Ukraine Facility approved earlier this year.

