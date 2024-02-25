Ukraine's victory depends on western support, says Zelenskiy
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's victory in the war against invading Russian forces depends on support from the West.
He told a news conference in Kyiv that he felt "positive" about the prospect of long-range missiles being supplied to Kyiv by its allies and partners.
