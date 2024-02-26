Left Menu

"What will police do if High Court ties their hands?": TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on Sheikh Shahjahan

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tensions over the Sandeshkhali incident, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that his party is not defending absconding leader Sheikh Shahjahan, but the High Court has tied the hands of the state police. "The masters and defenders of human rights are saying in the light every day, arrest him, arrest him, what will the police do if the High Court ties their hands? ED officials were assaulted on January 5, the Calcutta High Court constituted a SIT in the incident. The ED appealed and sought a stay on the verdict. The Chief Justice's bench allowed that request. On March 6, there will be hearing. How will the police arrest if the High Court ties the hands of the state police administration? The police should be given 15 days or a month to take action based on the FIR," Banerjee said.

Earlier, hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party over its leaders visiting the State, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that BJP has suddenly become active in West Bengal, however, "it was nowhere to be seen in the past two years". "The party (BJP) which was not seen here for two years has now become active again in West Bengal ahead of the elections. Where were they for the last two years? Trinamool Congress is holding a huge public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10, if they (BJP) have the courage then hold a meeting there on the second-third day of our public meeting and gather the same number of people, as will come to our public meeting," he said.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. Two Trinamool leaders, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, who are close to Shahjahan, have already been arrested in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

