NATO's Stoltenberg welcomes Hungary's nod for Sweden to join alliance

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:38 IST
NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Monday the Hungarian parliament's vote to ratify Sweden's membership in the treaty.

"Now that all Allies have approved, Sweden will become the 32nd NATO Ally. Sweden's membership will make us all stronger and safer," he said in post on social media platform X.

Hungary was the last among the 31 members of the alliance to clear the way for Sweden to join the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.

