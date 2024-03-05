List for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha candidates will be released soon, says Union Minister Murugan

Union Minister of State L Murugan participated in the South Chennai Candidate's Opinion meeting at Velachery area on Tuesday. After the meeting, Murugan said that the list of Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu will be released as soon as possible.

Notably, the candidate consultation meeting was held at the BJP south election office for the South Chennai parliamentary constituency. Union Minister of State Murugan met the BJP administrators and discussed with them the names to be nominated as candidates and also asked for their requests.

Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary AP Muruganandam was also present at the meeting, where the administrators were asked for their opinions. L Murugan said, "Today there is a meeting to ask the opinion of the administrators about the candidates in all 39 parliamentary constituencies across Tamil Nadu."

"They have given their opinions and we are going to give their opinions to our election committee on Wednesday. They will announce the decision of the Parliamentary Committee on it," he added further. He said that following the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai yesterday, the closing ceremony of the Enn Mann Enn Makkal Yatra at Tirupur Palladam and the event at Tirunelveli in Thoothukudi district has brought a huge political change in Tamil Nadu.

Appreciating PM Modi, he said that the 'Enn Man En Makkal Yatra' is being held in all 234 assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu with the support of the people. "It is the wish of all the people that this will have a huge impact on the politics of Tamil Nadu today," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win this parliament election with more than 400 constituencies," he concluded. (ANI)

