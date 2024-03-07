Left Menu

Cong leader Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP

In the Congress, there is no leadership. I have great respect for Sonia ji but I cant see her. She didnt give me an appointment.

07-03-2024
Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran, on Thursday joined the BJP here, saying she was not happy with the grand old party for several years and it lacked a strong leadership.

Venugopal joined the BJP in the presence of the senior party leaders, including its Kerala in-charge and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Addressing a press conference with the BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Venugopal said she was so happy to have joined the BJP but a ''little bit tense also'' because she stood with the Congress for several years.

''I decided to quit because I was not happy with the Congress for so many years, especially since the last assembly elections in the state (Kerala),'' she told reporters.

Venugopal said that she tried to reach out to the Congress top brass several times to discuss her grievances but was never given an appointment.

She said, ''There should be a strong leadership in every party. In the Congress, there is no leadership. I have great respect for Sonia ji but I can't see her. She didn't give (me) an appointment.''

