Swedish government formally decides to join NATO
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
The Swedish government on Thursday formally decided that the country will join the NATO alliance, Energy Minister Ebba Busch told a press conference.
The Swedish handover of accession documents is due to take place at a ceremony in Washington later on Thursday. Sweden will immediately become NATO's 32nd member when it deposits the formal documentation.
