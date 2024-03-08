"NDA will get more than 400 seats in LS polls": Tripura CM Manik Saha in West Bengal

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get more than 400 seats. Talking to ANI here, the Chief Minister said that there is no doubt that the BJP will win from the four seats here (in Malda division).

"I have spoken to various officials who have come here and I understand that there is a lot of enthusiasm among them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win and the BJP will form a government. PM Modi has given a target of 370 seats and I am hoping that NDA will get more than 400 seats," he said. The Chief Minister said that while attending various programs in Malda, he observed that the people of here have a lot of faith in PM Modi and the BJP.

"I came here yesterday as per the guidelines of the party and attended many programs. Today morning there was a program of Ghar Chalo Abhiyan and Wall painting at two places. I have seen that people have a lot of faith in Modiji and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today I held the last meeting here, people from four districts of Malda division came here. There is no doubt that BJP will win from the four seats here," he said. While addressing people at the Booth President Sammelan in Malda, CM Saha also urged grassroots awareness for PM Modi's progressive plans and criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for widespread violence, drawing parallels with the oppressive rule of the CPIM in Tripura.

"I am truly delighted to witness the warm reception extended to me. In 2018, thanks to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP successfully established a government in Tripura. It was unexpected, considering we had no MLAs or people's representatives. Despite these challenges, we formed the government. The persecution we faced from the CPIM in Tripura and what Trinamool is doing here is almost similar. TMC carried out the same tactics as CPIM, but on a larger scale. In Tripura, we united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter this oppression, and I urge you all to do the same. The progress our country is experiencing is largely due to the efforts of the Prime Minister." said Tripura CM Saha. CM Manik Saha emphasized that seeking positions within the BJP would bring no real benefit, citing his own experience as a Vistarak.

He highlighted the importance of standing against oppressors to strengthen the BJP. "People have witnessed the incidents in Sandeshkhali, and similar occurrences are taking place in various parts of West Bengal. The state's landscape has changed, and people are uniting against this. I am confident that in the upcoming days, BJP will secure more seats than before in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress has gone beyond acceptable limits," said the Tripura Chief Minister.

Tripura CM Saha urged citizens to focus on the grassroots level, visiting every household to convey the positive impact of Prime Minister Modi's initiatives. "The Prime Minister is dedicated to real development and empowering women. The number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has increased in Tripura. Bengal was once known for eminent personalities like Dr. Shayma Prasad Mukherjee, Bankimchandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, but now we witness only violence. This is not politics, and the people will not accept it," the Tripura CM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)