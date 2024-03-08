Left Menu

Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:53 IST
Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided on Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election after months of weighing the launch of a so-called "unity ticket" and discussions with several prospects.

Delegates voted in favour of moving forward during an online convention of 800 of them from every state, said Mike Rawlings, a former Dallas mayor who is affiliated with No Labels.

No Labels was not expected to name its presidential and vice presidential nominees Friday. Instead, strategists were expecting to debut a formal process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks.

The decision to move forward comes as a number of would-be candidates have already turned down the idea of running, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after former President Donald Trump won big across Tuesday's GOP primary map.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024