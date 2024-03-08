Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket
The third-party presidential movement No Labels decided on Friday to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election after months of weighing the launch of a so-called "unity ticket" and discussions with several prospects.
Delegates voted in favour of moving forward during an online convention of 800 of them from every state, said Mike Rawlings, a former Dallas mayor who is affiliated with No Labels.
No Labels was not expected to name its presidential and vice presidential nominees Friday. Instead, strategists were expecting to debut a formal process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks.
The decision to move forward comes as a number of would-be candidates have already turned down the idea of running, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after former President Donald Trump won big across Tuesday's GOP primary map.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Rawlings
- Dallas
- Republican
- Haley
- Labels
- Donald Trump
- Nikki
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden announces new sanctions vs Russia two years into Ukraine war; Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists and more
Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists
As Trump romps to wins, anti-Trump Republicans wonder: Do I still have a political home?
Nikki Haley makes a compelling pitch to South Carolina voters ahead of key primary in home state
Republicans need to make sure they work to avert needless govt shutdown, White House says