Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, double Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:09 IST
Double Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil joins Shiv Sena (UBT) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, double Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday. Party leader Sanjay Raut was also present at the event.

The MVA, a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, is currently engaged in poll pact talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, in a jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT), former party leader Ravindra Waikar joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Sunday.

While addressing the event, CM Shinde welcomed Waiker and said that the latter joined the real Shiv Sena, which is moving ahead on the ideology of Babasaheb Thackeray. "Ravindra Waikar joined the real Shiv Sena, which is moving ahead on the ideology of Babasaheb Thackeray. For the last 40 to 50 years, Waiker worked with Balasaheb Thackeray. He discussed with me how his constituency works and he knows that this government is working for the people of Maharashtra. I welcome Waikar to Shiv Sena," he said.

"We will work for the people and in the past too, we wanted the BJP and Shiv Sena governments in the state but it did not happen but today it is happening. We convert negative things into positive ones. In these 2.5 years, we made more than 500 decisions for the public," Shinde added. After joining the party, Waiker said that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena because he intended to do work for his constituency and a lot of people's demands were pending.

"I'm here because I want to do work for my constituency and a lot of demands of people are pending. All work will be done only when you are in government and people elect you because you have to do work. The central government & state governments are working very well. I am here because of these issues and I want CM Eknath Shinde to elect an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for this work," he said. (ANI)

