Left Menu

Dutch politician Wilders says he is ready to forego job of prime minister

Dutch politician Geert Wilders said on Wednesday he was ready to forego the job of prime minister in an effort to facilitate the formation of a new right-wing government, nearly four months after an election in which his party won most votes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 00:17 IST
Dutch politician Wilders says he is ready to forego job of prime minister

Dutch politician Geert Wilders said on Wednesday he was ready to forego the job of prime minister in an effort to facilitate the formation of a new right-wing government, nearly four months after an election in which his party won most votes. Wilders has been in talks with potential allies since the Nov. 22 election -- more than 100 days -- but they have borne no fruit. A negotiator appointed to assist in the process is due to report to parliament on his findings on Thursday.

"I can only become the prime minister if ALL the parties in the coalition supported it. That was not the case," Wilders said in a statement on social media platform X. "I really want a right ( wing ) cabinet. Less asylum and immigration... Love for my country and the voters is big and more important than my own position."

Dutch national broadcaster NOS had earlier reported that Wilders was prepared to give up his hopes of becoming prime minister as he struggles to form a viable government. Citing political sources in The Hague, NOS said Wilders' Freedom Party and three other conservative parties attempting to form a right-wing coalition were weighing a scenario in which the party leaders would remain in parliament and not join the new government.

In that scenario, known as an "extra-parliamentary" cabinet, politicians and experts not considered closely allied to any of the parties would be appointed to top government posts and work closely with parliament. Wilders said on Feb. 14 he was willing to consider "

all options " to form a government, a minority government or an "extraparliamentary" government, rather than call new elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024