Putin says Ukraine trying to disrupt election with attacks on Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine had tried to disrupt the election by attacking civilian targets in Russia and by using armed proxies in a failed attempt to pierce Russia's borders.
He said such crimes would not be left unpunished.
