Left Menu

Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for cash-strapped Pakistan

He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.The prime minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:00 IST
Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for cash-strapped Pakistan
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday assured newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of full support for Pakistan which has been going through a tough economic phase.

Riyadh has supported cash-strapped Pakistan in recent years by depositing and rolling over large sums of greenbacks to shore up the country's low foreign reserves.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled over its USD 3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year by the end of December 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received a congratulatory telephone call from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the PM Office.

“The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments. He said both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan,” it said.

The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for His Majesty as well as the Crown Prince, the statement said.

''Look forward to working closely with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform the deep-rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership,'' Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

The call was made just days after Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 11 and while extending an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia, he assured the Prime Minister of the Saudi leadership’s full support.

He said that Saudi Arabia would always remain a reliable partner for building a stronger and prosperous Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024