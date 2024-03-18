Putin says the Russian army is advancing in Ukraine every day
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's armed forces were advancing in Ukraine every day and that Moscow's forces held the initiative on the battlefield.
Putin was speaking at his election headquarters after partial results showed he had won a record post-Soviet landslide.
