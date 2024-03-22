Left Menu

White House: 'Incredibly sad' about UK royal Kate's cancer news, wishing full recovery

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:55 IST
The White House on Friday said it was wishing Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, a full recovery after learning that she had cancer, and said Americans' thoughts were with her. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to share about any call by President Joe Biden with Kate, and said White House officials had learned of the news when Kate's video message was aired.

"We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, wishing Kate a full recovery.

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

