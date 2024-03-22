White House: 'Incredibly sad' about UK royal Kate's cancer news, wishing full recovery

The White House on Friday said it was wishing Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, a full recovery after learning that she had cancer, and said Americans' thoughts were with her. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to share about any call by President Joe Biden with Kate, and said White House officials had learned of the news when Kate's video message was aired.

"We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, wishing Kate a full recovery.

