PM Modi extends greetings to people on Holi eve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Holi.

In a post on X, Modi addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

People observe 'Holika Dahan', which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices.

