LS polls: BJP declares seven more candidates from Rajasthan

The BJP on Sunday declared seven more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has retained two sitting MPs -- Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer.

Chaudhary was fielded in the assembly elections in December last year but he lost the polls.

Rao Rajendra Singh has been given ticket from Jaipur Rural and Shubhkaran Chaudhary from Jhunjhunu. Both are former MLAs.

At the same time, the BJP has given tickets to new faces Priyanka Balan (Ganganagar), Manju Sharma (Jaipur) and Mahima Vishweswar Singh (Rajsamand).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)