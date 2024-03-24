Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 22:20 IST
LS polls: BJP declares seven more candidates from Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Sunday declared seven more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has retained two sitting MPs -- Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer.

Chaudhary was fielded in the assembly elections in December last year but he lost the polls.

Rao Rajendra Singh has been given ticket from Jaipur Rural and Shubhkaran Chaudhary from Jhunjhunu. Both are former MLAs.

At the same time, the BJP has given tickets to new faces Priyanka Balan (Ganganagar), Manju Sharma (Jaipur) and Mahima Vishweswar Singh (Rajsamand).

