Court agrees to block collection of Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:57 IST
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If he does, it will stop the clock on collection and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals.

The development came just before New York Attorney General Letitia James was expected to initiate efforts to collect the judgment.

Earlier this week, Trump's lawyers pleaded for a state appeals court to halt collection, claiming it was "a practical impossibility" to get an underwriter to sign off on a bond for such a large sum.

The ruling was issued by the state's intermediate appeals court, the Appellate Division of the state's trial court, where Trump is fighting to overturn a judge's Feb. 16 finding that he lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.

