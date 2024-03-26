Venezuela opposition fails to register presidential candidate
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:07 IST
Venezuela's opposition coalition failed to register a candidate to run in the country's July presidential election before the deadline passed on Monday, coalition head Omar Barboza said in the early hours of Tuesday, citing restrictions on the electoral authority's electronic system.
The opposition had pushed to register Corina Yoris as its candidate to face President Nicolas Maduro later this year after she was chosen to succeed Maria Corina Machado, who is barred from holding public office.
