Left Menu

Venezuela opposition fails to register presidential candidate

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:07 IST
Venezuela opposition fails to register presidential candidate
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition coalition failed to register a candidate to run in the country's July presidential election before the deadline passed on Monday, coalition head Omar Barboza said in the early hours of Tuesday, citing restrictions on the electoral authority's electronic system.

The opposition had pushed to register Corina Yoris as its candidate to face President Nicolas Maduro later this year after she was chosen to succeed Maria Corina Machado, who is barred from holding public office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024