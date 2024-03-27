Vote to replace UK lawmaker set for May 2 as PM Sunak faces major test

Left Menu

"The parliamentary by-election for the Blackpool South constituency will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024," Blackpool Council said. Scott Benton, a former Conservative lawmaker, on Monday said he would resign his seat after a standards watchdog recommended a 35-day suspension for committing an "extremely serious breach" of parliament's rules.

File Photo Image Credit: Wikipidea
A by-election to choose a new lawmaker for Britain's parliament will be held on May 2, the same day as other local and mayoral votes in what will be a major electoral test for Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "The parliamentary by-election for the Blackpool South constituency will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024," Blackpool Council said.

Scott Benton, a former Conservative lawmaker, on Monday said he would resign his seat after a standards watchdog recommended a 35-day suspension for committing an "extremely serious breach" of parliament's rules. Benton had said he did not consider his actions had been in breach of the rules after the Times newspaper published a video in which Benton told undercover reporters that he could leak them a copy of an upcoming market-sensitive government policy paper on gambling reforms.

