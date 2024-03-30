Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:22 IST
Arunachal CM expresses gratitude to people for unopposed election of 10 BJP candidates
Image Credit: Twitter(@PemaKhanduBJP)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the unopposed election of 10 BJP candidates, including himself and his deputy Chowna Mein, saying it was possible due to their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a better tomorrow.

Khandu also said that with the election of 10 BJP candidates, Arunachal Pradesh has scripted a great chapter in electoral history.

''I am deeply grateful to the people of all the assembly constituencies where our candidates got overwhelming support, especially for their trust in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a better tomorrow,'' he told PTI over phone.

Khandu said that he and his party colleagues acknowledge this support of the people with great humility.

''The overwhelming support of the people gives us a deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh with utmost dedication and sincerity,'' he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM and his deputy were among the 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period.

Khandu was the only person to file a nomination from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang district, while Mein won the Chowkham seat uncontested after his lone rival Bayamso Kri of the Congress withdrew his nomination on Saturday.

Single nomination paper has been filed in six assembly constituencies while in four others, opposition candidates withdrew their papers, officials said.

This will be Khandu's fourth term as an MLA from the Mukto assembly constituency near the India-China border. He was elected unopposed so far thrice.

The deputy chief minister was elected from the Chowkham constituency for the second time.

Mein, a seasoned politician, had previously represented the Lekang constituency since 1995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

