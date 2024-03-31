PM Modi greets people on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and hoped that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter.'' ''On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over,'' he said. On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.

