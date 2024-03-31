Turkish opposition voices optimisim in Istanbul local vote, declares victory in Ankara
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:36 IST
Ekrem Imamoglu, incumbent Istanbul mayor and the candidate from Turkey's main opposition CHP, said on Sunday that he was "very happy" with the initial results of the mayoral elections in the country's largest city, with nearly 40% of votes counted.
Separately, incumbent Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, who is also running for re-election from the CHP, declared victory according to initial results, which showed him leading his rival from the ruling AK Party by nearly 20%.
