BJP urges EC to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi for his 'match-fixing' remarks

The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the strictest action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and issue directions to lodge an FIR against him for his ''match-fixing'' remarks at an opposition INDIA bloc rally here a day ago.

A BJP delegation comprising Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh lodged the complaint against Gandhi with the poll panel, urging it to direct the Congress leader to tender an ''unconditional public apology'' to the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling ''false allegations'' against him.

Addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gandhi accused Modi of trying to do ''match-fixing'' in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and ''changes'' the Constitution, then the whole country would be ''finished''.

The public meeting was aimed at highlighting the issue of ''attack on democracy'' including the alleged misuse of agencies against opposition leaders in the aftermath of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and income tax notices to parties.

In a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling BJP urged the poll panel to take a comprehensive view of the ''design and patterns'' of the Congress' misleading campaign and propaganda and its leaders, alleging that they are not only creating disaffection amongst the people but also ''habitually and serially'' committing electoral offences by violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and ''healthy'' democratic conventions.

Addressing the media after meeting EC officials, Puri said Gandhi's comments during the public meeting were ''extremely objectionable'' as they were not just in violation of the MCC but could also have serious implications.

''Addressing the public meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said this (Lok Sabha polls) is a fixed match. He also said that the central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled (changed) after the elections,'' the Union minister said.

''We urged the Election Commission to take the strictest action against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and those of the opposition INDIA alliance,'' he added.

BJP national general secretary Singh accused Gandhi of repeatedly making such comments and said the EC should consider ''completely censoring'' him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks.

Sensing their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc are using derogatory words against Prime Minister Modi, the judiciary, the EC and all other institutions out of frustration, the BJP leader charged.

''We told the Election Commission that Rahul Gandhi's statement was anti-national and a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct, Indian Penal Code, Election Laws and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,'' Singh said.

''The Election Commission said it will take strict action (in the matter),'' he added.

In its memorandum, the BJP delegation also urged the EC to direct the registration of an FIR against Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah for derogatory remarks he allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mysuru.

