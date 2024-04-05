Left Menu

LF names candidates for Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, 3 more seats; ex-Sandeshkhali MLA gets ticket

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:38 IST
LF names candidates for Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, 3 more seats; ex-Sandeshkhali MLA gets ticket
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Front on Friday nominated former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar as the CPI(M) candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, while the party's Pratik Ur Rahaman will take on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour.

Releasing another list of front candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, LF chairman Biman Bose also announced its nominees for three more constituencies, taking the total number to 28.

The front also announced the candidature of Prabir Ghosh of Forward Bloc from Barasat, Tapan Ganguly of CPI from Ghatal and Debdoot Ghosh of CPI(M) from Barrackpore.

Sardar, the former CPI(M) MLA, had been arrested by the state police over allegations of violent protests in Sandeshkhali and was released on bail granted by the Calcutta High Court.

The Sandeshkhali assembly segment, from where Sardar had won in the 2011 state polls but lost in 2016, is situated within the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Sandeshkhali was rocked by protests in February over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing by goons owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Following a meeting of the front, Bose announced the name of student leader Rahaman as the CPI(M) candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is contesting for a third consecutive term.

The LF, in alliance with the Congress, is set to fight the Lok Sabha elections to the 42 seats in the state.

The front earlier announced the names of 23 candidates, including that of CPI(M)'s West Bengal state secretary and politburo member Mohammad Salim from Murshidabad.

The Left Front is likely to announce candidates for two more seats - Jaynagar and Mathurapur - and leave 12 for the Congress.

Asked about the failure in reaching an understanding with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Bose said that the Left Front had wanted to go into an electoral understanding with it, but they had demanded at least seven to eight seats, which, he maintained, was not possible to be given to a new party.

The LF had entered into a seat-sharing arrangement with the ISF in the 2021 assembly polls in the state, the year the Indian Secular Front was formed.

Bose said the ISF has unilaterally announced the names of candidates to some seats, thus shutting out the possibility of any seat-sharing arrangement with it.

Having announced the names of candidates for 13 seats in the state, the ISF has blamed the Left Front for the proposed alliance not fructifying in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bose also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of not speaking on the ''issues which are affecting the people, like increase in medicine prices and lack of job opportunities in Bengal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024