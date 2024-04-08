Left Menu

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal booked for calling Minister’s house ‘half Pakistan’

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for calling the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Raos house half Pakistan.On a complaint by Raos wife Tabassum Rao alias Tabu Rao, a Muslim, an FIR has been registered against Yatnal, a former Union Minister, for malignant and wanton provocation under section 153B of the IPC, a police officer told PTI.There is Pakistan in Gundu Raos house.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:06 IST
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for calling the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's house 'half Pakistan'.

On a complaint by Rao's wife Tabassum Rao alias Tabu Rao, a Muslim, an FIR has been registered against Yatnal, a former Union Minister, for malignant and wanton provocation under section 153B of the IPC, a police officer told PTI.

"There is Pakistan in Gundu Rao's house. There is half Pakistan in his house," Yatnal said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tabassum expressed indignation and slammed Yatnal.

"I don't know who Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is. He said Dinesh Gundu Rao's house is 'half Pakistan'. I have no clue why he said so. I am not in politics," the Minister's wife said.

"Is it the BJP's politics? They can speak about the issues. They say 'Bharat Mata' but can't they respect women? Dinesh is in politics. I have no problem if he (Yatnal) talks about him. I don't like being dragged into this. I am fed up with the Muslim card. How long will you play this?" she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

