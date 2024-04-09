TMC accuses BJP government of misusing central agencies, calls for action from EC: West Bengal Governor urged to intervene
TMC alleges BJP misusing central agencies, claims conspiracy to target TMC leaders in letter to West Bengal Governor. Abhishek Banerjee states BJP has an alliance with NIA, ED, CBI, I-T. EC accused of not acting on complaints to maintain Lok Sabha election integrity. Banerjee meets Governor to address concerns.
- Country:
- India
The TMC on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was ''misusing'' central investigative agencies and the Election Commission was not acting on complaints about it.
In the letter, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP and the central agencies to target TMC leaders.
''The BJP has entered into an unholy nexus with the NIA, ED, CBI and I-T. This is evident from the fact that from the very beginning of the ensuing elections, there has been a nationwide action against the opposition leaders of various parties including the TMC,'' he alleged.
He claimed the EC did not act despite multiple complaints lodged by the TMC requesting intervention to ''preserve the sanctity of the Lok Sabha elections''.
Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, also pointed to the detention of the senior TMC leaders in New Delhi while holding a dharna outside the EC's office.
He had on Monday evening met Governor Bose along with senior party leaders, raising these issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Banerjee
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Lok Sabha
- New Delhi
- Ananda Bose
- Diamond Harbour
- Bose
ALSO READ
Goa Cong leaders called to Delhi to discuss names for state's two Lok Sabha seats
Chirag Paswan's party to declare Lok Sabha poll candidates 'immediately' after Holi
Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Odisha: BJP leader Kharabela Swain says he would contest Balasore Lok Sabha seat as Independent