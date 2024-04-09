No impact on MVA: Congress leader Wadettiwar on Raj Thackeray supporting ruling alliance
When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was evident that he will go with the BJP.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said MNS chief Raj Thackeray's support to the ruling BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra will not affect the opposition coalition MVA's election prospects. A tiger has turned into a lamb, he quipped.
''When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was evident that he will go with the BJP. But we did not expect that a tiger will turn into a lamb so soon. Will a fighter like Raj Thackeray become a slave?'' Wadettiwar asked, speaking to reporters. In 2019, Raj Thackeray had taken a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now he has extended support to the PM, the Congress leader noted, adding, ''Something is fishy here.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
