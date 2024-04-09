No impact on MVA: Congress leader Wadettiwar on Raj Thackeray supporting ruling alliance

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said MNS chief Raj Thackeray's support to the ruling BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra will not affect the opposition coalition MVA's election prospects. A tiger has turned into a lamb, he quipped.

''When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was evident that he will go with the BJP. But we did not expect that a tiger will turn into a lamb so soon. Will a fighter like Raj Thackeray become a slave?'' Wadettiwar asked, speaking to reporters. In 2019, Raj Thackeray had taken a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now he has extended support to the PM, the Congress leader noted, adding, ''Something is fishy here.''

