Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency.

