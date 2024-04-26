Headline: Rana: No Changes to Constitution Under Modi Government

Left Menu

Navneet Rana, BJPs candidate from the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, on Friday said that contrary to the Congresss allegations, nobody can change the Constitution under Narendra Modi-led government, which will also keep protecting womens interests.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:06 IST
  • India

Polling for eight seats in Maharashtra, including Amravati, was held on Friday.

Congress has been targeting the Modi government, saying that it would change the Constitution if voted to power again. Speaking to reporters here, Rana said, ''I only want to tell the women in the country that PM Narendra Modi is with them as their brother and a family member, and nobody can change the Constitution, nor can anyone harm women.'' On being asked about PM Modi's allegation against Congress that it wants to snatch people's properties and assets, she said, ''People can only expect this from 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi, who talks about snatching the constitutional rights of the people and the hard-earned houses and properties of women.'' Rana expressed confidence that she would win the seat with a comfortable margin.

