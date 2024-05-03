Uddhav Thackeray Counters BJP's Hindutva Narrative, Emphasizing Reformist Approach
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the BJP claiming its Hindutva is gaumutradhari regressive, while his partys Hindutva was reformist.Addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra.He said when INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.BJPs Hindutva is gaumutradhari. You are running a nakli Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the BJP claiming its Hindutva is ''gaumutradhari'' (regressive), while his party's Hindutva was reformist.
Addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of ''looting'' Maharashtra.
He said when INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.
''BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist,'' Thackeray said.
His remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blistering attack at Ratnagiri earlier in the day.
Shah had asked if the chief of the ''nakli'' Shiv Sena can mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches.
''What are you as Shiv Sena chief if you are ashamed of taking Savarkar's name. You are running a 'nakli' Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde,'' Shah said in a swipe at Thackeray.
Hitting back, Thackeray said Jana Sangh rpt Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal.
