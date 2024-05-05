Left Menu

Modi Accuses SP of Seeking BJP's Support, Citing Shivpal's Statement

PM Modi exploited Shivpal Yadav's slip of the tongue, claiming the Samajwadi Party leader is urging people to vote for the BJP. Recalling Mulayam Singh Yadav's earlier prediction, Modi suggested it as a blessing. This incident occurred in Etawah, where Modi campaigned for BJP candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:43 IST
Modi Accuses SP of Seeking BJP's Support, Citing Shivpal's Statement
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to a slip of the tongue of Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, saying that now the Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother is appealing to ''make BJP win''.

Modi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the home district of SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a recent election meeting at Jaswant Nagar in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav had made a gaffe by asking people to ensure that on May 7 ''the BJP should win with a huge margin''.

Recalling a Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement about him, Modi said, ''The Parliament session was going on. It was the last session of Parliament before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Mulayam Singh ji stood up to make a speech and said 'you are going to win again'. It became a kind of blessing.'' ''Now Netaji is not among us but see the coincidence, his own brother is appealing to make BJP win. The words in his heart came to his tongue,'' he said.

The prime minister was here to campaign for party candidates from Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah.

While Mainpuri will go to polls on May 7, polling in Kannauj and Etawah will be held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024