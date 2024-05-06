"Ladki ho toh pitogi is slogan of Congress": Radhika Khera takes jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' slogan

After resigning from the Congress party, Radhika Khera on Monday coined Priyanka Gandhi's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan (I am a girl, I can fight) and said that silences of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are still troubling her, adding that the slogan of the Congress is now "Ladki ho toh pitogi". Speaking to ANI, Radhika Khera said that she never imagined that the Congress party would become "anti-Ram".

"The party where every meeting started with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', I could have never imagined that the party would become anti-Ram...I would never have imagined that I would get such a punishment...The silences of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are still troubling me," she said. She further called Congress Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra travel vlogging and asserted that his Nyay Yatra was for his "namesake".

"I have asked for time for 3 years from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but none of them met me. I was always sent from one office to the other. Even during the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi did not meet anyone. He used to come and wave at people for 5 minutes and went back to his trailer. His Nyay Yatra was for his namesake, I think he just wanted to become a travel vlogger and he was doing travel vlogging there...I tried to meet her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) but she did not meet anyone. She says 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon, but 'Ladki ho toh pitogi', is the slogan of Congress," she said. Priyanka Gandhi had given the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' slogan in the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Earlier today, party leader Radhika Khera resigned from the primary membership of the party after she alleged mistreatment by party members. In her letter to the AICC, the Congress leader alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it. "The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, where I worked with full honesty from NSUI to AICC's media department, today I have to face such intense opposition because I couldn't stop myself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," she said in her letter.

She further said that she has taken this step after justice was denied to her, even after informing all the top leaders. (ANI)

