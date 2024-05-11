Left Menu

Centre has neglected West Bengal for the past decade, claims Abhishek Banerjee

The Centre has stopped paying dues which the state owes under schemes like 100 days work and Awas Yojana, he said.People should throw out this government at the Centre by pressing the appropriate button during polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:29 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said the BJP government at the Centre had deprived West Bengal ''wilfully'' for the last ten years and it is time a righteous government be installed at the Centre now.

Speaking at a public rally at Uluberia in Howrah district, Banerjee who is also the nephew of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, said that the people of West Bengal should give a suitable reply to the BJP by pressing the appropriate button during the Lok Sabha elections.

''The BJP government at the Centre has deprived the people of West Bengal for the last ten years. The Centre has stopped paying dues which the state owes under schemes like 100 days work and Awas Yojana'', he said.

''People should throw out this government at the Centre by pressing the appropriate button during polls. It is sure that the INDIA bloc will form the new government and all pending dues of the state will be realised'', he said, adding that ''It is only a matter of time that the new government be formed at the Centre and the people of West Bengal will play a decisive role in this''.

Regarding the Sandeshkhali incident, he asserted that it has been proved now that the claims made by the BJP were ''farcical''.

''A BJP leader of Sandeshkhali had said that the saffron party had paid money to the women of Sandeshkhali to make false allegations of sexual harassment.The saffron party has defamed not only West Bengal but also demeaned the prestige of women'', he said.

''We will never sell our spine or bow down to the outsiders from Delhi. The saffron party has to be given a befitting reply at the hustings'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

