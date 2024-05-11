"Wave of NDA in Bihar, will win all 40 seats": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that there is a wave of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and that the ruling party will win all 40 seats in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Samrat Chaudhary said, "NDA's wave is going on in Bihar and people want to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and we will win all 40 seats of Bihar. There is no competition here, no fights. Here, Bihar will move forward with the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas."

Earlier on May 4, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, called the RJD leader a 'Shehzada' equivalent to that of Congress leader in Delhi (Rahul Gandhi) who considers the entire Bihar as his "jagir" (property). Addressing a rally in Darbhanga, PM Modi said that he has tabled a vision for the next 25 years.

Referring to Bihar's land-for-job scam, the Prime Minister attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal and said that RJD has always indulged in "politics of appeasement." Highlighting its central government achievements he said that in the last 10 years, the NDA government has provided pucca houses to 40 lakh poor people in Bihar.

Praising the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leadership, PM Modi said, "Today, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, the NDA government is working for the development of Bihar. Our inspiration is Karpuri Thakur, to whom we had the fortune of conferring with Bharat Ratna posthumously." Forty seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account. (ANI)

