NDMC Pedals for Democracy: Bicycle Rally Promotes Voter Participation

In an effort to bolster voter turnout, the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Sunday organised a bicycle rally in collaboration with the New Delhi District Election Office and Khan Market Traders Association.The event, held at Khan Market, was attended by over 500 people, including the NDMC chairman Amit Yadav, senior officers and staff from various departments and traders from the market.Yadav said the rally has been organised to raise awareness about the importance of voting rights among people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:37 IST
In an effort to bolster voter turnout, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday organised a bicycle rally in collaboration with the New Delhi District Election Office and Khan Market Traders Association.

The event, held at Khan Market, was attended by over 500 people, including the NDMC chairman Amit Yadav, senior officers and staff from various departments and traders from the market.

Yadav said the rally has been organised to raise awareness about the importance of voting rights among people. He urged all the eligible voters to cast their ballots on May 25, when the Lok Sabha elections will be held in the national capital. During the rally, the Khan Market Trader's Association announced a 15 per cent discount at all food outlets in the market for citizens who will display their voting ink mark.

The rally covered a six-kilometre route, starting from Khan Market to Humayun Road, Prithviraj Marg, Aurbindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Garden, Maxmuller Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg, and concluded at Khan Market Parking at Amrita Shergil Marg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

