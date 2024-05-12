Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi accuses PM Modi of transferring nation's wealth to a privileged few

Priyanka Gandhi accused PM Modi of handing "entire wealth" to a few rich individuals, citing alleged privatization of national assets like coal and airports. She criticized Modi's lack of connection with rural areas, contrasting his approach to leaders like Rajiv and Indira Gandhi.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:44 IST
Priyanka Gandhi accuses PM Modi of transferring nation's wealth to a privileged few
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving the country's ''entire wealth'' to ''four or five rich people''.

Addressing a rally in support of her brother and Congress' Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Narendra Modi is the MP from Varanasi for the last 10 years but he has not visited any village there or asked a farmer how he is living.'' She also said, ''Privatisation is not bad in itself but if the prime minister gives the entire wealth of the nation to four or five rich people, then that is not right.'' Today coal, electricity, ports and airports of the country are all with the friends of the prime minister, the Congress leader alleged.

Mentioning former prime ministers and Congress leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, she said they visited villages and asked people about their issues.

''Our prime minister organises big events where you will see many big capitalists but not find a single poor person,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

