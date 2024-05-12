Corruption Rife in INDIA Bloc, TMC Exploits It for Profit: Modi
PM Modi accuses INDIA bloc parties, including TMC, of rampant corruption, with TMC openly engaged in "full-time business" of it. He alleges TMC prioritizes illegal immigrants over West Bengal citizens and accuses the Congress, Left, and TMC of undermining the state's identity by turning original inhabitants into minorities.
- Country:
- India
Alleging that corruption was the common character of INDIA bloc parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC of having made it a ''full-time business''.
Addressing an election rally at Sankrail in Howrah, he alleged the job of TMC leaders is to create unrest in the state.
''Whether the Congress, Left or any other party of the INDIA bloc, all of them have made corruption their common character,'' Modi alleged.
While many INDIA bloc parties indulge in corruption secretly, TMC does it openly, he claimed.
''TMC has made corruption a full-time business,'' he said.
Modi said people of the state have spent their earnings buying lottery tickets and losing them in the ''lottery scam''.
He claimed that TMC's agenda is the welfare of illegal immigrants and not that of the people of West Bengal.
''They call people of India as 'bohiragoto' (outsiders), but illegal immigrants from other countries are given sway in Bengal,'' he said.
He said the Congress, Left and TMC have put West Bengal's identity on the altar.
''In many areas, the original inhabitants have become minorities,'' he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- Corruption
- West Bengal
- Congress
- Election
- Illegal immigrants
- Lottery scam
- BJP
- India bloc
ALSO READ
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
Hathras Market: Voter Neglect, Discontent Prevail Ahead of UP Elections
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
TMC, BJP to Distribute 'Freebies' in Last Phase of Bengal Polls, Congress Accuses