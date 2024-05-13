Left Menu

BJP alleges YSR Congress of violence against alliance workers during AP polls

BJP accuses YSR Congress of attacking workers of its alliance during polls in AP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:29 IST
BJP alleges YSR Congress of violence against alliance workers during AP polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of unleashing ''unprecedented violence'' to target National Democratic Alliance workers and sought the Election Commission's intervention.

The party wrote to the poll body even as voting was for the assembly and Lok Sabha was being held in the state. It claimed that police were acting as mute spectators and not ensuring free and fair elections.

The Election Commission's aim has been to increase the poll percentage but it has been negated by the police indifference and inaction of district election officers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who is his party's in-charge for the polls in the state, said.

Large queues could be seen before every polling station and people are made to wait two to three hours minimum to exercise their franchise, he said.

The BJP in its complaint has cited many instances across several districts to allege violence and even booth capturing by YSR Congress workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024