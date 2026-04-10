A Week's Breather: Telangana High Court Grants Pawan Khera Anticipatory Bail

Telangana High Court has granted a week's anticipatory bail to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera related to allegations made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

The reprieve allows Khera time to apply for further legal relief, following a case filed by the Assam police over undisclosed foreign properties and multiple passports.

The case, registered under various sections, witnessed tensions as CM Sarma criticized Congress for not authenticating documents before making such accusations.