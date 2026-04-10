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A Week's Breather: Telangana High Court Grants Pawan Khera Anticipatory Bail

The Telangana High Court has granted Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera anticipatory bail for a week in a case filed by the Assam police. The case involves allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife concerning undisclosed foreign properties and multiple passports. The court has provided time for further legal steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:01 IST
A Week's Breather: Telangana High Court Grants Pawan Khera Anticipatory Bail
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana High Court has granted a week's anticipatory bail to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera related to allegations made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

The reprieve allows Khera time to apply for further legal relief, following a case filed by the Assam police over undisclosed foreign properties and multiple passports.

The case, registered under various sections, witnessed tensions as CM Sarma criticized Congress for not authenticating documents before making such accusations.

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