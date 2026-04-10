Left Menu

Xi Jinping Refuses Taiwan Independence, Calls for Reunification

Chinese President Xi Jinping firmly opposed Taiwan's independence during talks with KMT leader Cheng Li-wun, emphasizing peace and reunification. Cheng's visit aims to reduce rising tensions amidst China's military pressure. While emphasizing unity, Xi rejected talks with Taiwan's president, whom Beijing labels a separatist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:03 IST
Xi Jinping Refuses Taiwan Independence, Calls for Reunification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated Beijing's zero tolerance for Taiwan's independence, labeling it a prime threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait during discussions with Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang party. Xi called for efforts toward reunification, emphasizing the need for peace and development.

During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi expressed that both sides of the strait belong to 'one China,' underlining the family bond between the two regions. He urged the KMT and the Communist Party to consolidate mutual political trust and cooperate for future prosperity.

Cheng's peace mission to China seeks to de-escalate tensions amid rising military pressure from Beijing. Despite Beijing's refusal to engage with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, Cheng remains hopeful for future reciprocal interactions, voicing the desire for the Taiwan Strait to cease being a hotspot for conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

 India
2
Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

 Global
3
Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur: UP CEO on final electoral roll after SIR.

Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad...

 India
4
UP SIR: Gender ratio improves to 834, over 14.29 lakh new voters added in 18-19 age group, says chief electoral officer.

UP SIR: Gender ratio improves to 834, over 14.29 lakh new voters added in 18...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026