Xi Jinping Refuses Taiwan Independence, Calls for Reunification

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated Beijing's zero tolerance for Taiwan's independence, labeling it a prime threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait during discussions with Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang party. Xi called for efforts toward reunification, emphasizing the need for peace and development.

During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi expressed that both sides of the strait belong to 'one China,' underlining the family bond between the two regions. He urged the KMT and the Communist Party to consolidate mutual political trust and cooperate for future prosperity.

Cheng's peace mission to China seeks to de-escalate tensions amid rising military pressure from Beijing. Despite Beijing's refusal to engage with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, Cheng remains hopeful for future reciprocal interactions, voicing the desire for the Taiwan Strait to cease being a hotspot for conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)