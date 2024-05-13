Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi's Leadership Approach in Upcoming Election

Congress chief Kharge criticized PM Modi, accusing him of dictatorship in elections. He alleged that former Jharkhand CM Soren was jailed for resisting the INDIA bloc. Kharge emphasized the party's belief in democracy versus Modi's alleged dictatorship, pledging to oppose RSS ideology. He highlighted Modi's exclusion of President Murmu from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, which included actors and industrialists.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in dictatorship and the opposition will teach him a lesson in the elections.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Latehar for Congress's Chatra candidate KN Tripathi, he alleged former CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars for not parting ways with the INDIA bloc.

''We believe in democracy and he believes in dictatorship. We will teach him a lesson,'' Kharge said.

''PM Modi is an RSS weapon and we are fighting against RSS ideology propagated by him,'' he added.

Kharge said the PM did not forget to invite actors and industrialists during the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya but failed to invite President Droupadi Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

