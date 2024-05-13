Lok Sabha election: Stones pelted at BJP's Dilip Ghosh car, 2 security personnel injured

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters pelted stones at the car of BJP's Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh in Bardhaman North's Kalna Gate area. "At about 1540 hrs protectee reached at Booth No 213-214 Kalna Gate, Bardhaman Uttar. After reaching there, some anti-social elements started pelting stones. Dilip Ghosh was safely evacuated from the area by the prompt actions of CISF/SSG PSOs and the Escort Team assigned to his protection," the CISF said in a press release.

During the incident of alleged stone-pelting by Trinamool Congress supporters on the vehicle of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh two CISF security personnel were injured. Both the security personnel sustained head injuries and were taken for medical treatment and discharged after receiving first aid. "In the process of evacuation of protectee, CISF Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar and Constable Ramu Parmar sustained head injury. Both the SSG personnel were taken for medical treatment and discharged after receiving first aid," CISF said in the release.

"In some places, our agent is not being allowed to sit. We have forcibly put our agent in some places and when I am going there, we were pelted with stones. Our security forces were beaten... Our security forces have been injured on the head. Where there is no voting, when I am going there, there is violence... The question is, where is the police?" Dilip Ghosh said. Polling for the fourth phase in West Bengal was held on Monday. West Bengal, along with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is one of the few states where the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be held in all seven phases.

The first three phases have already been conducted, and the remaining constituencies will cast their votes on May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

