"West Bengal wants to avail benefits of schemes of Modi-govt," says BJP's Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh expressed confidence on Tuesday, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure 35 out of the 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. He further emphasised that the population of West Bengal has decided to avail themselves of the various schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking with ANI, on Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "This time out of 42 seats, we have a goal to secure 35 seats (in West Bengal)... I have confidence that we will win 30-35 seats from here. In the fifth phase, which has seven seats, I have confidence on winning all the seats." He added, "Although last time we got only three seats, this time, the people have decided that they want the benefits of welfare schemes related to women and youth that are in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Lauding Prime Minister, the Union Minister also said, "After independence, this is the first time we have a PM like Narendra Modi, who has been accepted pan-India... Congress leaders who criticise us even their family members are voting for BJP. The family members of TMC workers have also decided to vote for BJP..." Jitendra Singh also took to his official X handle and posted about how people want to be a part of welfare schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote, "People of West Bengal have resolved that they shall no longer allow themselves to be deprived of the fast-track development happening in every sector across the country and now aspire to be equal beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat."

Notably, elections in West Bengal are being conducted in all seven phases. The result of the elections will come on June 4th. (ANI)

