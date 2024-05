BRIEF-Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Open To A Dialogue On Ukraine, Xinhua reports

Xinhua: * RUSSIA AND CHINA ARE PROMOTING PROSPERITY OF BOTH NATIONS THROUGH EXPANDED EQUAL AND MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL COOPERATION, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS IN AN INTERVIEW TO XINHUA

* RUSSIAN-CHINESE ECONOMIC TIES HAVE GREAT PROSPECTS, PUTIN SAID IN AN INTERVIEW TO XINHUA * CHINA CLEARLY UNDERSTANDS ROOTS OF UKRAINE CRISIS AND ITS GLOBAL GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT, SAYS PUTIN - XINHUA

* RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN SAYS OPEN TO A DIALOGUE ON UKRAINE, BUT SUCH NEGOTIATIONS MUST TAKE INTO ACCOUNT INTERESTS OF ALL COUNTRIES INVOLVED IN CONFLICT, INCLUDING OURS - XINHUA

