Left Menu

Odisha's People Desire a Government Shift, According to Om Birla

BJP's Om Birla predicts the party's victory in Odisha's upcoming elections, claiming people desire a change from the BJD government's "misrule." Birla criticized the BJD, alleging its non-performance and neglect of Odisha's "pride." He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's contributions to India's economic growth and global standing, advocating for a double-engine government for Odisha's development.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:01 IST
Odisha's People Desire a Government Shift, According to Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday claimed that BJP will come to power in Odisha as the people of the state want a change of government.

Addressing a meeting here Birla claimed that the people of Odisha are fed up with the ''misrule'' of the present Biju Janata Dal government in the state and this time they are determined to go for a change.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Strongly criticising the BJD rule in the state the senior BJP leader said ''People are gradually coming to realise that for the last 25 years, they are having a non-performing government which is contrary to their interest.'' He also raised the issue of Odisha's ''Asmita'' (pride) and said the state's pride is now in danger.

He said it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India's economy has reached the 5th position from 11th rank. Not only that in Modiji's leadership, all-around development of our country has been possible and for this India's image in world forum has risen manyfold.

Reminding people of benefits of double engine government, Birla said ''A government at the Centre as well as in the state by the same party will ensure a speedy development and also can function more efficiently as well as act in a more coordinated way to deliver people's need.'' BJP candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency Pratap Sarangi was present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024