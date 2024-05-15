Wong pledges new leadership style for Singapore, new faces

Singapore's new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday said his government would have a different leadership style to that of previous generations, and would be further strengthened with new members to continue to "think boldly and to think far".

Wong in his inauguration speech praised Singapore's previous leaders for their resoluteness and imaginative policies and said experienced ministers would provide continuity as he strengthened his team with new members.

