Putin tells China's Xi he is grateful for Beijing's efforts to try to solve the Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at a joint news conference in Beijing on Thursday that Moscow was grateful to China for trying to solve the Ukraine crisis.
Putin said he would brief the Chinese leader on the situation in Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing on several fronts.
