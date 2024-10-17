Australia Boosts Ukraine's Defense in Russian Conflict with $245M Aid
In a major defense aid move, Australia sent 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. President Zelenskyy praised Australia for bolstering Ukraine's efforts against Russia. This aid is part of a larger $1.5 billion support package to Ukraine amidst the ongoing war, strengthening their armored brigades and capacity.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his appreciation to Australia for their substantial defense assistance package, valued at USD 245 million. This strategic support includes the provision of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks, a move that Zelenskyy highlights as crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The Australian government's announcement underscores its commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The aid package aims to enhance the Ukrainian Armed Forces' firepower and mobility during the prolonged assault, as Russia's invasion persists with significant international condemnation.
With this latest contribution, Australia's military support to Ukraine surpasses $1.3 billion. President Zelenskyy acknowledges Australia as a reliable ally in defending democracy and calls the latest military aid an essential factor in Ukraine's pursuit of peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies
Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict
Russia to Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test Amid Ukraine Conflict
Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Champions League Reforms with Striking Tifo
International Airlines Suspend Flights Amidst Middle East Conflict