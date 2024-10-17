Australia Boosts Ukraine's Defense in Russian Conflict with $245M Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his appreciation to Australia for their substantial defense assistance package, valued at USD 245 million. This strategic support includes the provision of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks, a move that Zelenskyy highlights as crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Australian government's announcement underscores its commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The aid package aims to enhance the Ukrainian Armed Forces' firepower and mobility during the prolonged assault, as Russia's invasion persists with significant international condemnation.

With this latest contribution, Australia's military support to Ukraine surpasses $1.3 billion. President Zelenskyy acknowledges Australia as a reliable ally in defending democracy and calls the latest military aid an essential factor in Ukraine's pursuit of peace and stability.

